William Byrd sends eight athletes to play in college

VINTON, Va. - The Terriers signed eight student-athletes Wednesday to play at the next level.

Two track athletes will continue to run in college. Hunter Bohon is heading to Roanoke College. He will remain teammates with Greyson Cornett who will also run for the Maroons.

Shortstop Megan Grant signed to play Division I softball at Elon University. Another one of Coach Barton's softball players will play at the next level; pitcher Jada Karnes will attend Roanoke College this fall.

Jenna Rozenboom will continue her soccer career at Randolph College.

Three football players will represent William Byrd in college, Sam Dantzler, Matt Hale and Nick Hale are all playing football at Randolph-Macon.

"I think it says more about the kids to start with, the coaches that we have, the work that they put in. And we've done this for a few years now, we've sent six, seven or eight. It shows how much we love sports, the programs here and the work that the kids put in," said William Byrd Athletic Director Jason Taylor.

