William Fleming hosting inaugural 'Flycodes Invitational'

ROANOKE, Va. - High school basketball season is in full swing and this weekend, you'll have a chance to look at some of the elite players, from Roanoke and surrounding areas, battle on the hardwood.

The inaugural "Flycodes Invitational Basketball Showcase" will be hosted at William Fleming High School on Saturday. There will be five games throughout the day, featuring more than 15 future NCAA Division I athletes from the state of Virginia and some from North Carolina. Former coach and Flycodes founder, Champ Hubbard, says the event will also host college scouts to give the student-athletes more exposure.

"The goal is to try to bring the best basketball to the area and we want to do it through our brand (Flycodes)," Hubbard said.

"And be able to establish our brand as a force to be reckoned with in the immediate area, within the state and surrounding states...we wanted to put on a basketball event that was going to be successful and bring the best talent, college-bound kids, bring college recruits and coaches to the area."

Tickets are $10 and doors open at noon.

Here's a look at the full slate of action happening Saturday:

1 p.m. Olympic (NC) vs. Miller School (VA)

2:30 p.m. Martinsville vs. William Fleming (girls)

4 p.m. Winston-Salem Prep (NC) vs. Blue Ridge (VA)

5:30 p.m. Heritage vs. William Fleming (boys)

7 p.m. LC Bird vs. Northside

