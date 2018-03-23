Wood Brothers, Menard visit Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Wood Brothers Racing returned to Martinsville in advance of the upcoming STP 500. The 21 Ford with Paul Menard behind the wheel has already gained some early season momentum. Menard has already claimed two top-ten finishes in the first five races. The Wood Brothers racing history at the track coined the paperclip dates back to the 1950's.

"It's already been pretty special but I'm coming to their home track essentially Stuart is half hour down the road on there's going to be a huge fan base..a lot of people cheering for the 21 and we're going to try and do em proud," 21 Ford Wood Brothers Driver Paul Menard said.

"It's just always special for us to come to Martinsville because, like Paul said, we live only 30 minutes from here and our dad came here to race. He raced here in the 50's and it's just a special, special place," Wood Brothers co-owner Eddie Wood said.

The STP 500 is scheduled for Sunday in Martinsville. The Green flag is scheduled to drop at 2 p.m.

