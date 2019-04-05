Zion Williamson named AP's college basketball player of the year

Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates with his teammates after defeating the UCF Knights in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 24, 2019 in Columbia, South…

MINNEAPOLIS - Duke freshman Zion Williamson is The Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson was the runaway choice, claiming 59 of 64 votes from AP Top 25 voters in ballots submitted before the NCAA Tournament in results released Friday.

Freshman teammate RJ Barrett earned two votes as a fellow AP first-team All-American. Virginia's De'Andre Hunter, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Murray State's Ja Morant each earned one vote.

In a likely one-year college stop for a possible top overall NBA draft pick, the 18-year-old Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds.

Williamson's Blue Devils lost to Michigan State in the Elite Eight, but he says he has no regrets and calls the season "the most fun I've ever had in my life."



VOTING BREAKDOWN

Zion Williamson, Duke - 59

R.J. Barrett, Duke - 2

De'Andre Hunter, Virginia - 1

Ja Morant, Murray State - 1

Cassius Winston, Michigan State - 1

