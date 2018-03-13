10 News Shred-A-Thon to return to Roanoke, Christiansburg in April

ROANOKE, Va. - You've asked, and here's our answer... the 10 News Shred-A-Thon is back!

On April 23, we will be at the Schewels in Christiansburg on Peppers Ferry Road from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A week later, we'll be at the Schewels in Roanoke on Ferncliff Avenue from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 News is partnering with Commonwealth Document Management and Schewels to make these two events happen.

Through our previous Shred-A-Thons, more than 1.7 million pounds of documents have been securely shredded and recycled.

“This is a free service to all people in our area,” said WSLS 10 Vice President and General Manager Jaimie León. “We’re working to help protect personal information and also keep our beautiful area green. All of the material collected will be recycled and kept out of a landfill.”

Please remember, there is a 10-box limit in place.

