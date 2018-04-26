10 News wins 2018 Regional Murrow Award

ROANOKE, Va. - We are honored to announce that 10 News won a 2018 Regional Murrow Award for hard news in small market television.

The award is for the Feb. 9, 2017, story, "Stabbing in the Woods," by Angela Hatcher.

Hatcher's story provided a look at Ashley Brogan's life of living with an abusive boyfriend and how members of the Bedford County Sheriff's Office saved her.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a national award.

10 News is in Region 12, along with news organizations from Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

By winning this award, 10 News is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.

The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a television journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

