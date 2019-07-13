WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Multimedia Journalist (MMJ) to join our News team.

You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you're only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

We’re looking for an enterprise story-teller who thrives on reporting people-driven stories on all platforms from broadcast to digital.

Responsibilities: • Write, shoot, produce and edit daily news stories, (PKG’s, VOSOT’s, VO’s) • Work closely with news management and producers to cover pre-planned and breaking news • Establish and maintain key contacts for cultivating news stories • Produce content for all platforms including broadcast, web and social media

Qualifications: • One year of successful reporting experience in a television news environment. • Excellent writing and videography skills. Live reporting experience a must. • Juggle numerous projects at once in a fast paced environment with persistent deadlines and changing priorities. • Ability to work flexible hours when needed. • Positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity, and composure – especially under pressure. • College degree in broadcast journalism, communication, or other related areas is preferred. • Valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.