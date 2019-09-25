WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a creative, quick-thinking producer to help take our news product to the next level.

Candidate must possess strong leadership skills, excellent writing skills, and the ability to create strong, compelling, fast-paced newscasts. Candidate must demonstrate the ability to creatively combine eye-catching video, viewer-driven graphics and meaningful stories that will engage the viewer and keep them coming back.

You must be an active participant in our editorial process, by pitching stories and understanding the use of social media and digital platforms to showcase content on television.

You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you're only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches.

WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

Qualifications & Requirements:

• Knowledge of television news • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required • Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage deadlines • College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred • Must be able to work well in a team environment • Previous producing experience in local television station a plus but will consider a college graduate who has produced in college.

To apply, please submit your updated resume and/or cover letter to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.