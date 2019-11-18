MMJ/Producer - Lifestyle Show

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking an exceptional MMJ/Producer to join our lifestyle show.

The ideal candidate must have an engaging personality and connect with our audience. You must have a strong on-air presence, deliver compelling live shots, and tell great stories. You’ll assist in producing the show and will serve as a fill-in host when needed. We’re also looking for someone who embraces the power of social media.

The ideal candidate must also participate in station events and be involved in the communities we serve. You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you`re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

Qualifications & Responsibilities:

Two years of successful reporting experience in a television news/lifestyle reporting environment. This position requires you to shoot and edit content. You must also be able to produce as well.

Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high-pressure deadline-driven environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to work well with other departments, including News, Sales, and Production.

Strategically engage in social media and digital platforms.

Make appearances before social and civic groups on behalf of the station.

College degree in Journalism/Communications recommended.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license.

To apply: Please submit links of your work, resume and/or cover letter and references to:

Rick Moll, News Director

rmoll@wsls.com

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.