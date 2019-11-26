Accounts Payable Specialist
Job Description:
This position is responsible for all aspects of the accounts payable management at Graham Media Group. This centralized group will handle payable management and processing for multiple properties to include, but not limited to, seven TV stations, Social News Desk and Graham Media Group corporate offices. In addition to managing the payable processes, the position will include cost analysis to look for opportunities for expense efficiencies. This is a position that reports to the Graham Media Group VP/CFO.
Vacancy type:
Full-time
Location:
Jacksonville, Florida
Job responsibilities:
- Create and maintain vendor files
- Process invoices
- Tasks to include assembling, reviewing and verifying, coding and submitting for approval and processing for payment. Problem solve any discrepancies or issues for resolution
- Process purchase card charges
- Tasks to include ensuring all charges are signed off, coded correctly, receipts uploaded and approved by managers
- Review incoming department emails and carry out appropriate follow-through
- Communication with business managers and department heads on payable discrepancies
- Post transactions to general ledger
- Assist station with month-end close accruals
- Assist with budget process
- Conduct expense analysis to ensure cost effectiveness and opportunities for group expense savings
- Identify invoice discrepancies against contracted pricing and resolve vendor issues
- Assist with producing support documents for audits
- Maintain accurate historical records
- Special projects as assigned
- Manage standard operating procedures, system integrations and identify process improvements as it relates to payables
- Assist with Credit Card Processing (as needed)
- Providing backup support for Graham Media Group business functions (as needed)
Experience:
- 3+ years of accounts payable experience
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word skills
- Ability to work independently, with little supervision, to accomplish daily responsibilities and departmental goals
Requirements:
- Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, Great Plains and/or Oracle
- Analysis and problem-solving skills
- Industry experience a plus
- Ability to meet assigned deadlines
- Attention to detail and accuracy
- Organizing and prioritizing
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to act and operate independently with minimal direction from manager to accomplish directives
- Accounting or business degree preferred, or equivalent experience
To apply:
Email resume and salary requirements to:
Kim Parker - kparker@grahammedia.com
Additional Information:
Graham Media Group (GMG) is an equal opportunity employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.
KSAT