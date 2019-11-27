WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking a meteorologist to join our award-winning team.

You’ll live, work, and play in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus, you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas, as well as beaches.

WSLS 10 just moved into a brand new state-of-the-art broadcast facility this spring.

Responsibilities:

Our area of Virginia produces some of the most challenging, dynamic, and unpredictable weather in the country.

Ideal candidates will be responsible for all content of our weekend evening weathercasts both on-air and online.

Your duties will include prompt action to severe weather outbreaks.

You must be able to produce a forecast that connects with viewers in a clear and concise manner.

You will also engage our viewers on social media.

Our team also works together to produce graphics and maps.

You must also excel in reporting live from the field.

You will also be responsible for making public appearances on behalf of the television station.

Qualifications:

AMS/NWA Seals preferred

Knowledge of Weather Company/MAX equipment preferred

One to two years of successful on-air experience in a television news environment

Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high-pressure, deadline-driven environment

College degree in meteorology preferred.

To apply please send links of your work, resume, and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful competition of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment / education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA. Law.