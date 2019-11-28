Congrats on eating turkey and still being awake to read this newsletter. Well, maybe it’s Friday morning and you’re just waking up. Well, either way, we hope you had a great Thanksgiving and are ready for an exciting weekend.

It’s been 30 years since “Christmas Vacation” was first released in theaters. But starting Friday, head to Venue Cinemas in Lynchburg, and for one week only, you can relive the Christmas classic on the big screen. So if shopping isn’t your cup of tea, you can go to the movie and relax from all the chaos.

If you have kids, it’d be near impossible to not know about the book, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” But did you know it’s been turned into a Christmas show? The Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas Show will be in Lynchburg on Saturday. It features a menagerie of enchanting puppets during a magical 50-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s beloved books for the stage. There are performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A new holiday tradition is looking to make its mark in the Hill City. On Saturday, it’s Light the Tree at The Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center. While the tree lighting ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m., entertainment begins at 4 p.m. with Stories with Santa. Some of the other groups who are scheduled to perform are the Heritage High School Marching Band, Jefferson Forest Cavalier Theatre. You’ll want to wear your ugliest of sweaters so you can reign victorious in the ugly sweater competition! Looking to see other tree lightings and upcoming Christmas parades, we have a full list here.

We’d love to start sharing your beautiful pictures of the Hill City each week in Hill City Scene. If you have a picture you want to be featured, please send it to jwilliamson@wsls.com and include your name and exactly where the picture was taken.

It’s not going to be a wet weekend in the Hill City. Saturday will be rainy, barely making it to 40 and Sunday will just get into the 50s. Looking for the full forecast? Visit WSLS.com.

Looking for some news out of Lynchburg? We have that too!

In case you’re wondering, I’m a dark meat kind of guy,

-- Jeff