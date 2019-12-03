41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

41ºF

Entertainment

'How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs tonight on WSLS 10

Airs at 8 p.m. on WSLS 10

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Christmas
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! -- Pictured: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" -- (Photo by: Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.) (Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.)

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight, we think you’d rather watch this Christmas classic than hang out with a seasick crocodile.

The animated telling of the Dr. Seuss classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WSLS 10 tonight at 8 p.m.

The original story was published in 1957 and this animated version debuted in 1966 on CBS.

If you miss it tonight and forget to set your DVR, don’t worry, you can catch the Grinch on WSLS 10 on Christmas day at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.