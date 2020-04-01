Not all heroes wear capes, thank your local heroes with artwork

ROANOKE – The coronavirus pandemic has turned houses into safe havens, working-from-home parents into educators and many working on the frontlines into unsung heroes.

WSLS 10 News invites you to take a break and offer an encouraging word of thanks to these local heroes by printing this poster, coloring it, then displaying your masterpiece in the window of your house. Be sure to draw your personal front-line hero!

Not all heroes wear capes (WSLS 10)

Click here to download a high-resolution PDF you can print out and color at home.

Submit your artwork, or a photo of the posters in your windows, to our gallery listed below.