WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC-affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking a Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter to join our news team.

You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for anchoring weekend morning (6-8AM) newscasts and reporting three days during the week. We are looking for an enterprise journalist who brings solid pitches to the table every day. You must have a strong presence on the anchor desk as well as strong live shot skills. You will also be responsible for writing web stories and contributing to social media

Qualifications:

Two years of successful anchor/reporting experience in a television news environment

Ability to work well in a fast paced, high pressure deadline driven environment.

College degree in journalism/communication preferred.

To apply: Please submit links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, News Director rmoll@wsls.com

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful competition of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment / education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA. Law.