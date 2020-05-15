WSLS 10 News, the Graham Media Group owned/NBC affiliate in Roanoke Virginia, is seeking a Digital Producer to join its award-winning digital team to elevate our news product on all platforms: social media, mobile devices, desktops and more. WSLS.com is the top-rated digital platform in the market.

Roanoke is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. From an array of outdoor attractions to being just a short drive to major metropolitan cities along the East Coast, the Roanoke Valley has it all. You will also work in a brand-new digital broadcast center.

Responsibilities:

The Digital Producer is an integral part of our social media coverage and is also responsible for creating day-to-day content for WSLS.com. Part of your duties will include writing articles, as well as posting images, videos and media galleries. You will partner with Graham Digital on support, training, and implementation for current and new products on social and online platforms.

The ideal candidate must be passionate about social engagement and embrace new technologies and tools to distribute our content across all digital platforms. You will also plan and implement social media campaigns across all platforms that drive followers/viewers to WSLS-TV, and WSLS.com.

You must have online news experience, including an in-depth knowledge of content creation, digital video and image editing and working with all social media platforms and our content management system, Arc Publishing.

We are looking for someone who will jump right into an exciting, fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment.

Hours may include mornings, nights, weekends and holidays.

Qualifications:

At least one-year experience in online journalism, social media and SEO preferred

College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

Able to multitask and perform in a fast-paced environment

Strong writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

Extensive knowledge of all mainstream and emerging social channels

Sound editorial judgment

Proficient with social and digital publishing tools, as well as ENPS, image editing software and basic HTML

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of Southwest/Central Virginia a plus

To apply, please submit your updated resume and/or cover letter to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.