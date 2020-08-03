WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking an organized, dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented managing editor to join our News Team.

The ideal candidate will oversee the assignment desk and will work closely with management, reporters, and producers on day-to-day and special project coverage.

You must be an active participant in our editorial process. You must see big picture coverage, and how content can be used on all platforms: broadcast, social media, and digital.

You will live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you`re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches.

WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

Responsibilities:

Excellent new judgment, storytelling, and showcasing skills required

Respond quickly and handle the dispatching of crews in breaking news situations

Oversee daily assignments, keeping track of stories as they develop.

Input and maintain assignment files, contacts, etc. in Microsoft Teams

Work with field crews to develop stories throughout the day

Work with reporters to review scripts

Execute strategic planning across all platforms.

Other responsibilities as assigned.

Qualifications:

This is an excellent opportunity for a newscast producer or on-air talent with at least three years of experience to break into management

Excellent organizational, communication, and writing skills

College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

Must be able to work well in a team environment

Must be organized and communicate well with everyone

Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage deadlines

To apply, please send links of your work, resume, and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.