News Producer

WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC-affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking a creative, quick-thinking producer to help take our news product to the next level.

Candidate must possess strong leadership skills, excellent writing skills, and the ability to create strong, compelling, fast-paced newscasts. Candidate must demonstrate the ability to creatively combine eye-catching video, viewer-driven graphics and meaningful stories that will engage the viewer and keep them coming back.

You must be an active participant in our editorial process, by pitching stories and understanding the use of social media and digital platforms to showcase content on television.

You will live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches.

WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

Responsibilities:

Produce creative newscasts in a fast-paced environment

Write compelling teases and cold opens

Present story ideas in daily meetings

Think outside the box… using graphics and video to create visual content

Assist reporters and videographers with story development

Ability to handle breaking news on all platforms

Contribute to digital products, as well as broadcast

Qualifications:

Knowledge of television news

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage deadlines

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Must be able to work well in a team environment

Previous producing experience in local television station a plus but will consider college graduate with Producer experience in college.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.