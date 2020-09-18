WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned, NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking a Videographer/Editor to join our award-winning staff. You will live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you are only a short drive to major metropolitan areas, as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

Description:

This position is responsible for ingesting and editing raw video from a variety of sources for our newscasts.

This position also includes remote newsgathering by shooting news and sports stories in the field. Duties also include the ability to gather information, make decisions on shots to be used and edited inside newscasts.

Responsibilities:

Work with producers and reporters to edit news content for on-air broadcasts

Work independently and with reporters to gather news content in the field with video camera

Qualifications:

Edit with Grass Valley non-linear editing system (EDIUS)

Ability to use Panasonic/JVC HD cameras

Ability to use TVU equipment for live broadcasts

Ability to work under deadline pressures

Prefer non-linear editing experience and educational background in communications and/or journalism

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Rick Moll, WSLS 10 News Director: rmoll@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.