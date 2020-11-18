WSLS-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned NBC station in Roanoke, Virginia is looking for a strategic thinking and assertive News Director.

Successful candidate will lead, manage/hire/train/supervise/motivate news department personnel, prepare operating and capital budgets and negotiate talent contracts.

Must have excellent news judgment, a passion for coverage of breaking news as well as strong leadership, organizational and visionary skills.

Successful candidate will have proven track record of growing audience through content and marketing, converting audience research into actionable and measurable results and monitor all of our platforms for accurate editorial content while keeping the brand vision on track.

Principal functions essential to the job:

Oversee the entire operation of the News Department on all platforms (broadcast, digital, social, etc.)

Create & implement strategic plans for audience growth and newsroom operations

Communicate a compelling and inspired vision consistent with company strategy

Analyze and respond to trends affecting the industry and DMA

Develop and control annual budget to comply with station guidelines

Maintain constant awareness of the competition

Recruit, hire and oversee growth and development

Negotiate talent contracts

Build and maintain key relationships to foster a positive news image within the community

Keep department standards up to “state-of-the-art” technology

Provide a journalistic “role model” for others by keeping current with developments in the industry and journalism

Work closely with other members of management team to develop and attain station goals

Supervise and provide regular feedback and yearly performance appraisals for direct reports with ultimate responsibility for all newsroom personnel

Assure operations are within local and federal laws and guidelines

Assure compliance with GMG and station policies

Perform other duties as assigned by the General Manager

Minimum skills, knowledge and qualifications:

Minimum of 3 years of news managerial related experience in television news

Degree in Communications/Journalism preferred.

Demonstrated success in TV news management.

Proven and effective leadership skills; ability to address conflict quickly and directly

Organization, creativity, and ability to motivate the news operation in a competitive marketplace

Broad understanding of newsroom operations and equipment

Proven ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

Advanced oral and written communication skills

Effective in a variety of formal presentation settings both inside and outside the organization

Ability to work flexible hours under daily deadline pressure

Ability to manage change

Top Reasons to Join WSLS 10:

Growth, experience, and training. At WSLS, we will work with you to help you reach your full potential through ongoing career development programs. We are also committed to ongoing training throughout your career and to hiring from within – across the GMG family of companies.

Our culture and benefits package. Our employees are our most important resource. We encourage entrepreneurship and initiative and recognize and reward achievement. Graham Media offers a generous benefits package that includes 401K and healthcare on day one! Are you ready to join the team? We encourage you to submit your resume for consideration.

Location of Position:

WSLS-TV

821 5th Street NE

Roanoke, VA 24016

To Apply:

Send cover letter, resume, and references to: VP & General Manager, Jaimie León, jleon@wsls.com

No phone calls please.

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of the background checks, employment /education verifications, and the pre-employment drug screen.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.