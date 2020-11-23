WSLS 10 has a Creative Services Producer opening. In this position, you get the best of local broadcast, social and digital advertising! From posting social content, editing sales projects and marketing materials to writing web stories. You get the best of storytelling.

In this role, you must be able to write, edit, light, shoot, and produce high-end campaigns for marketing, clients, sales, news, programming, and community service projects.

What will set your application apart from others? Have proof which showcases your passion to produce dynamic brand campaigns, create compelling social shareables, and that you are digitally savvy.

Must provide a demo reel to apply.

Job Requirements:

High-end editing, lighting, and shooting experience with sharp sound design skills

Strong camera skills with attention to detail

Knowledge of Adobe Suite, particularly Premiere and AE

Must have the knowledge and hands-on experience with social media platforms

Create compelling station image, special reports, proof of brand, contests, and other marketing materials, for all platforms

Highly motivated on your own, able to work under tight deadlines, and must be well-organized

Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges, pitch innovative ideas

Must have strong communication skills with the ability to articulate projects/ideas clearly

Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one

You must be able to switch directions quickly and work fluidly between traditional and new media

Participate in all off-site or station events, this includes weekends and evenings

Fill in for topicals and daily logs

Acknowledge and accept other responsibilities and projects will be assigned as needed

Skills and knowledge requirements:

The ideal candidate will have solid news judgment, be an accurate writer and multitasking pro and have a deep understanding of branding and emotional marketing. This person should think social and digital-first but understands we’re in the local broadcast business and at times you will wear many hats you didn’t even know you had. Lighting and editing skills with a creative approach that tell a powerful story or communicate the client’s objectives. Must have a proven track record of successfully working with a team and completing projects. Must be highly organized and creative. Must be able to work under pressure. At least two years of previous marketing experience at a TV station preferred. Must maintain a valid driver’s license. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screening.

Physical requirements:

Ability to quickly maneuver between locations during shoots, handle a time-sensitive work environment, and be able to carry or move objects weighing up to 50 pounds.

Additional information:

WSLS 10 is the NBC affiliate and Graham Media Group station in Roanoke, Virginia. Graham Media Group (GMG) is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

To apply, please send a resume and a link with examples of your work to Creative Services Director, Chrissy Funk: cfunk@wsls.com