Multimedia Sales Planner

The key function of this role is to assist the WSLS sales department in reaching annual budgets for television, digital and business development. Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multi-media advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent for the potential for advancement within the team

Responsibilities:

Developing multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

Lead generation for all account executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead generation tools

Providing avail information for account executives

Inputting television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

Working makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

Submitting production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content

Coordinating projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

Monitoring and optimizing campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients

Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed. Encourage upsell opportunities where appropriate

Continually developing digital advertising knowledge and acumen

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in television, cable or internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel and Outlook

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Some knowledge of digital technologies

Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings

Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

Good organizational and time management skills a must

We offer a competitive compensation/bonus plan, as well as a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision and 401k.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please attach cover letter and resume via email to amower@wsls.com

No phone calls, please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination