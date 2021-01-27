WSLS 10 News, the Graham Media Group owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking a digital journalist to join our web team to elevate our web product on all platforms: desktop, mobile, and socially.

Roanoke is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwest Virginia. From an array of outdoor attractions to being just a short drive to major metropolitan cities along the East Coast, the Roanoke Valley has it all.

Responsibilities:

The web news producer will be responsible for creating and posting day-to-day content for WSLS.com, including articles, images, videos, media galleries and other web-related projects. You’ll partner with Graham Digital on support, training, and implementation for current and new products and platforms.

The position is also an integral part of our social media coverage, including posting and monitoring daily. The ideal candidate will have online news experience, including an in-depth knowledge of content creation, digital video and image editing and working with a content management system.

We’re looking for someone who will jump right into an exciting, fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment.

Hours may include mornings, nights, weekends and holidays.

Qualifications:

At least one-year experience in online journalism, social media and SEO

College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred

Able to multitask and perform in a fast-paced environment

Strong writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

Sound editorial judgment

Proficient with social and digital publishing tools, as well as ENPS, image editing software and basic HTML

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Knowledge of Southwest/Central Virginia a plus

To apply, please submit your updated resume and/or cover letter to:

Margaret Ashburn, WSLS 10 News Director: mashburn@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.