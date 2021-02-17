Newscast Producer

Can you make your newscast stand out, be creative, and original? WSLS-TV, the Graham Media Group/NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Virginia, is looking for an experienced television producer. We are looking for someone who is aggressive with breaking news, weather coverage, and showcasing our original, enterprise content.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will oversee all major components of their assigned newscasts, including writing stories and coordinating with reporters, executive producers, assignment desk staff and the production department.

The successful candidate will also have extensive control room experience, and can handle breaking news and spot news coverage for hours at a time.

He/she must be an active participant in our editorial process by pitching stories and understanding the use of social media and digital platforms to showcase content on television.

He/she must also be a newscast “doctor,” using our graphics system and augmented reality technology to showcase stories, and write accurate engaging scripts for our staff of seasoned anchors.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting. An internal candidate has expressed interest.

Qualifications:

Extensive knowledge of television news

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

Must have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

3-5 years experience as a producer in a television news operation

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

To apply, please submit your updated resume and/or cover letter to:

Margaret Ashburn, WSLS 10 News Director: mashburn@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment alcohol and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.