WSLS-TV, the Graham Media/NBC affiliate in Roanoke/Lynchburg, Virginia, is seeking a dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented account executive to join our team and sell WSLS-TV, MeTV Roanoke, WSLS.com and our advanced Omne digital solutions.

Responsibilities:

The primary focus of this position is on developing and growing a new client base. The candidate must be able to learn, understand and pitch out the vast array of multimedia advertising opportunities available through WSLS and Graham Media.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Multi-media advertising sales experience highly preferred

Proven track record in direct sales

Exceptional written and oral communication required for both internal and external situations

Highly skilled in Microsoft Office applications, especially PowerPoint and Excel

Experience with Wide Orbit Traffic / Media Sales and Salesforce a Plus

We offer a competitive compensation/bonus plan, as well as a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision and 401k.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

To apply, please attach a cover letter and a resume via email to amower@wsls.com

No phone calls, please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination