WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking a Multimedia Journalist (MMJ) to join our news team.

You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas, as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

We’re looking for an enterprise story-teller who thrives on reporting people-driven stories on all platforms from broadcast to digital.

Responsibilities:

Write, shoot, produce and edit daily news stories, (PKGs, VOSOTs, VOs)

Work closely with news management and producers to cover pre-planned and breaking news

Establish and maintain key contacts for cultivating news stories

Produce content for all platforms including broadcast, web and social media

Qualifications:

One year of successful reporting experience in a television news environment.

Excellent writing and videography skills. Live reporting experience a must.

Juggle numerous projects at once in a fast-paced environment with persistent deadlines and changing priorities.

Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

Positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity, and composure – especially under pressure.

College degree in broadcast journalism, communication, or other related areas is preferred.

Valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Margaret Ashburn, WSLS 10 News Director: mashburn@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks.

You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.