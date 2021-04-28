WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group-owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter to join our news team.
You’ll work in WSLS 10′s state-of-the-art broadcast facility and live in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia --- only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches.
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for anchoring weekend morning newscasts (6 - 8 a.m.) and reporting three days during the week.
- You must have a strong presence on the anchor desk and be a leader for the weekend morning team.
- We are looking for an enterprise journalist who brings solid pitches to the table every day.
- Excellent news judgment, storytelling and live shot skills required.
- You will also be responsible for writing web stories and contributing to social media.
Qualifications:
- Two years of anchor/reporting experience in a television newsroom
- Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high pressure, deadline-driven environment
- Must be willing to work all shifts and holidays
- College degree in Journalism/Communication preferred
To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:
Margaret Ashburn, WSLS 10 News Director: mashburn@wsls.com