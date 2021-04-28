WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group-owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter to join our news team.

You’ll work in WSLS 10′s state-of-the-art broadcast facility and live in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia --- only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for anchoring weekend morning newscasts (6 - 8 a.m.) and reporting three days during the week.

You must have a strong presence on the anchor desk and be a leader for the weekend morning team.

We are looking for an enterprise journalist who brings solid pitches to the table every day.

Excellent news judgment, storytelling and live shot skills required.

You will also be responsible for writing web stories and contributing to social media.

Qualifications:

Two years of anchor/reporting experience in a television newsroom

Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high pressure, deadline-driven environment

Must be willing to work all shifts and holidays

College degree in Journalism/Communication preferred

To apply, please send links of your work, resume and references to:

Margaret Ashburn, WSLS 10 News Director: mashburn@wsls.com