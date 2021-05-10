WSLS Promotion Producer

Are you the ultimate marketing machine and love the great outdoors? Perfect! Bring your creativity, passion, and dedication to WSLS 10 - located near the Blue Ridge Mountains and Smith Mountain Lake.

WSLS 10, the NBC affiliate in Roanoke has a Promotion Producer opening. The ideal candidate is a master in writing and producing that trigger emotion and resonates with the target audience - on all platforms. In addition to TV, you must have a vast understanding and love for all things digital/social. It is necessary for this Promotion Producer to know how to make all our mediums interconnect.

In this role, you must be able to write, edit, light, shoot, and produce high-end campaigns. You also need to book assets in Wide Obit and Google Ad Manager and take pride in watching your marketing materials during pre- or mid-roll or seeing it live on WSLS.com. What will set your application apart from others? Have proof which showcases your passion to produce dynamic campaigns, create compelling social content, and that you are digitally savvy.

Ad

Think you have what it takes? Show WSLS 10 how you have executed buzz-worthy strategies for all platforms that grew ratings and audience engagement.

At least three years of previous marketing experience at a local TV station preferred.

Must provide a demo and digital samples to be considered.

Job Responsibilities:

High-end editing, lighting, and shooting experience with sharp sound design skill

Knowledge of Adobe Suite, particularly Premiere and AE

Must have the knowledge and hands-on experience with social media platforms

Create compelling station image, special reports, proof of brand, contests, and other marketing materials - for all platforms

Highly motivated on your own, able to work under tight deadlines with multiple projects on your plate and must be well-organized

Help track progress of projects

Fill in topicals and help complete daily logs in Wide Orbit

Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges, pitch innovative ideas

Must have strong communication skills with the ability to articulate projects/ideas clearly

Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one

You must be able to switch directions quickly and work fluidly between traditional and new media

Available to work nights and weekends as required

Participate in all off-site or station events.

Acknowledge and accept other responsibilities and projects will be assigned as needed