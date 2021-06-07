If you have a passion for our local communities, people, and events; If you are creative on-air and on social media; If you enjoy collaborating with a small team and thrive while interacting with people from all walks of life - this is the opportunity for you!

Daytime Blue Ridge is looking for a dynamic photographer/editor to join our team. The right person for this job loves entertainment and lifestyle news and their creative storytelling shines through on all projects. From your work in the field to the final edit, we’re looking for someone who has an eye for memorable moments, an ear for compelling sound, and has exceptional editing skills to pull it all together. This person also has a great attitude and enjoys being part of a team to produce high-quality stories for all our platforms.

Daytime Blue Ridge airs/streams weekdays at 12:30 p.m., the 30-minute program showcases and celebrates the people, events, and destinations bringing a positive spotlight to the place we proudly call home. As the “it” person working directly with paid and non-paid clients you must be nimble, assertive yet kind. Sold segments should never feel sold. Be simple. Be fun.

This position also provides on-air opportunities. If you have a strong on-air presence, deliver compelling live shots, tell great stories and secretly desire on-camera time, this position could be the perfect mix for you.

Are you a rocking professional with a sweet reel? Apply today!

Responsibilities:

Shoot and edit stories in a style that is professional, appealing, and reflects high storytelling standards and production techniques

Have the ability and skill to tell a story with a camera and to take accurate notes if working alone.

Work closely with the producer and hosts to create compelling stories that are well lit, marry video with words, and make good use of natural sound

Meet tight deadlines that sometimes shift on a dime

Maintain Station assigned camera and assorted equipment. See that all are kept clean, in good repair and stored properly

Keep informed of contemporary television journalism standards and practices

Understanding of computer/IT workflows, file transfers and must be able to troubleshoot technical challenges in the field

Excellent verbal and listening skills required

Work with the sales team and clients to produce highly-stylized paid and non-paid content

Complete other tasks as assigned

Qualifications: