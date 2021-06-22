WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking an Editor/Videographer to join our award-winning news team. You’ll live in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia - only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. And you’ll work in our state-of-the-art broadcast facility.
The position is responsible for ingesting and editing raw video from a variety of sources for our newscasts. This position will also do some limited videography, once trained.
Responsibilities:
- Edit news broadcasts and cut-in’s (packages, voice-overs, sots & teases) for newscasts.
- Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts while adhering to strict deadlines.
- Coordinate live remotes via ENG & LiveU/TVU for newscasts.
- Work closely as a team player in a competitive environment with producers, reporters, videographers, assignment desk.
Qualifications:
- Multi-talented individual with 1-year experience preferred as an editor. Possible consideration for entry-level with college editing experience.
- Edit quickly and accurately on non-linear edit systems. We edit with Grass Valley (EDIUS) system.
- Juggle numerous projects at once in a fast-paced environment with persistent deadlines and changing priorities.
- Ability to work flexible hours when needed.
- Positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity, and composure – especially under pressure.
- Valid driver’s license and safe driving record.
To apply: Please send links of your work, resume, references and completed application: Jeff Perzan, Operations Manager jperzan@wsls.com.
Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.
No phone calls, please.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks.
You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia laws.