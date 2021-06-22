WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking an Editor/Videographer to join our award-winning news team. You’ll live in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia - only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. And you’ll work in our state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

The position is responsible for ingesting and editing raw video from a variety of sources for our newscasts. This position will also do some limited videography, once trained.

Responsibilities:

Edit news broadcasts and cut-in’s (packages, voice-overs, sots & teases) for newscasts.

Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts while adhering to strict deadlines.

Coordinate live remotes via ENG & LiveU/TVU for newscasts.

Work closely as a team player in a competitive environment with producers, reporters, videographers, assignment desk.

Qualifications:

Multi-talented individual with 1-year experience preferred as an editor. Possible consideration for entry-level with college editing experience.

Edit quickly and accurately on non-linear edit systems. We edit with Grass Valley (EDIUS) system.

Juggle numerous projects at once in a fast-paced environment with persistent deadlines and changing priorities.

Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

Positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity, and composure – especially under pressure.

Valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

To apply: Please send links of your work, resume, references and completed application: Jeff Perzan, Operations Manager jperzan@wsls.com.

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks.

You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia laws.