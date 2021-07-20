WSLS-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned NBC affiliate in Roanoke, Virginia, has a unique opportunity for an inspired thinker who will lead our promotions team in our new broadcast facility. Our next Creative Services Director will join a competitive team of leaders focused on winning the day and the station’s long-term impact on the community.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Oversee the brand image strategy for WSLS 10 and its execution on all platforms

Manage and motivate a hardworking team in the WSLS 10 Creative Department

Elevate WSLS 10′s lifestyle show, Daytime Blue Ridge to the next level of market recognition

Develop promotional strategic plans and campaigns for news and local/network programming

Develop and implement a winning social media strategy

Manage station events and community outreach

Manage production and outside media budgets

Qualifications:

Minimum 4 years of managerial level experience in a promotions or creative services department preferred

Proven track record for development of successful strategic marketing campaigns for multiple platforms

Concrete understanding of latest digital technology and social media applications

Ability to lead a team of creatives and achieve measurable objectives

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment calmly and manage deadline pressures

Strong organizational and communication skills

Experience in placing outside media preferred

Bachelor’s degree in marketing, journalism, communications, or other related field is preferred

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.

To apply, please send resume and completed application via email to:

Jaimie León at jleon@wsls.com.

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

Ad

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.