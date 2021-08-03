Mostly Cloudy icon
WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking a Video Journalist to join our news team. You’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, plus you’re only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. WSLS 10 recently moved into a brand-new state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

We’re looking for an enterprise storyteller who thrives on reporting people-driven stories on all platforms from broadcast to digital.

Responsibilities:

  • Write, shoot, produce and edit daily news stories, (PKG’s, VOSOT’s, VO’s)
  • Work closely with news management and producers to cover pre-planned and breaking news.
  • Establish and maintain key contacts for cultivating news stories.
  • Produce content for all platforms including broadcast, web, and social media.

Qualifications:

  • One year of successful reporting experience in a television news environment.
  • Excellent writing and videography skills. Live reporting experience a must.
  • Juggle numerous projects at once in a fast-paced environment with persistent deadlines and changing priorities.
  • Ability to work flexible hours when needed.
  • Positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity, and composure – especially under pressure.
  • College degree in broadcast journalism, communication, or other related areas is preferred.
  • Valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume, references and completed application to:

Amanda Bazemore, Assistant News Director abazemore@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verification, and reference checks.

You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA laws.

