Lifestyle Show Producer

WSLS 10′s Daytime Blue Ridge, is looking for a driven and bold producer to craft and grow the lifestyle show. The ideal candidate can consistently push boundaries by creating new ways to engage our viewers and users on all its platforms with fresh elements for the show.

Do you think of yourself as a show “doctor” who’s not afraid to use graphics and other technology to showcase stories? Or a producer who can smoothly transition from a witty - how to make the perfect mix drink to having honest conversations about community issues, read on.

As the “it” person working directly with paid and non-paid clients you must be nimble, assertive yet kind. A successful candidate will go the extra mile to research new clients before their first communication, as well as learning from teammates who have worked with longstanding clients. You could also be their creative and brand educator on how the vision of their segment. Sold segments should never feel sold. Be simple. Be fun.

WSLS 10 is the NBC affiliate and Graham Media Group station in Roanoke. A massive perk of the gig; you’ll live and work in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

The role: The Producer is responsible for the daily production of WSLS 10′s Daytime Blue Ridge. Interpersonal and organizational skills are imperative. You will be responsible for stacking the show, bookings, scheduling video shoots, writing segments, teases and must be comfortable calling the shots in a control room during live production. In this role, you will also compile client logos, images, videos and distribute communications within the Daytime Blue Ridge team to keep everyone informed.

The ideal candidate must have an insatiable appetite to connect with all our viewers and users. It’s paramount they also have an understanding of how to showcase content from social media and digital platforms, on television. This producer will also be so detail-oriented, keeping a tight schedule and calendar - excites you.

If you have a strong on-air presence, deliver compelling live shots, tell great stories and secretly desire on-camera time, this position could be the perfect mix for you. This position provides the opportunity to serve as a fill-in host or segment presenter.

Essential job functions include, but are not limited to:

Manages all matters related to the production of the show.

Ensures all clients fill their booking forms in advance.

Works closely with the Creative Services Director to manage brand and vision for Daytime Blue Ridge.

Collaborates with the stations’ sales department to secure and deliver quality and entertaining segments.

Collaborates with the station’s news department by taking advantage of shareable content.

Grow the programs' web/social presence; develops new audience outreach models.

Respond to viewer requests and emails.

Develops long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, and fresh/compelling content.

Archives the “Best Of” show clips for future episodes.

Requirements:

College degree in communications, journalism, media or production preferred.

One year of experience producing in local broadcast.

Proven ability to motivate on-air talent and video journalists.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines.

Proficiency with ENPS a plus.

Ability to edit video a plus.

Vast knowledge of current and emerging social media platforms and how to use them to grow the Daytime Blue Ridge brand recognition.

Must possess effective internal and external communication skills.

Must have the ability to generate a project from concept to completion.

Participate in community outreach initiatives and all station events.

To apply:

Please send your resume, a link with examples of your work and completed application to:

Creative Services Director, Burt Spangler: bspangler@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks.

You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Virginia Law.