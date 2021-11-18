🔒INSIDER: Tell us! | What are you thankful for this year?

For many families, Thanksgiving is more than a day to wear those stretchy pants and gorge yourself on delicious food. It can offer an opportunity to gather with loved ones, reflect and share what you’re grateful for as the year starts to wind down.

While COVID’s shadow still looms, we know that many of you have still had blessings and moments from the past year that you are thankful for — and we want to hear them.

Is there something that has made you grateful to call Southwest or Central Virginia home within the past year? Maybe it was a teacher or a neighbor who lent a helping hand during the pandemic? A community center, museum or even a hike that brought you some much-needed comfort?

Our team is welcoming you to share your stories of gratitude with us as a way to celebrate together. And, your story could even be featured during one of our newscasts on Thanksgiving!

If you’d like to share your story with us, you can fill out the form below — even if it’s just a sentence or two.

If you have any questions, please email Insider@WSLS.com. Want to submit a photo to go along with your story? Submit it here via Pin It and select the Thanksgiving category!