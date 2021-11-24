WSLS is seeking a motivated, enthusiastic, results-oriented New Business Account Executive to join our dynamic sales team. The primary focus is on developing and growing a new client base. The ideal candidate enjoys approaching local businesses, listening to their needs, and crafting unique and targeted marketing solutions from our vast array of multi-media advertising opportunities available through WSLS-TV, WSLS.com, MeTV Roanoke and Omne digital product offerings.

This position comes with a base salary guarantee for first two years. Year one, $34,000 plus commission and bonus opportunity. Year two, $26,000 plus commission and bonus opportunity.

We offer a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401k, pension, and vacation.

Job Description:

Build relationships with the business community in our region.

Prospect new business advertisers for television and digital media.

Utilize research and consultative principles to discover client needs.

Create strategic business plans that will deliver results for clients.

Client management skills—this includes, but is not limited to frequent communication, campaign organization, client expectations and performance reviews.

Maintain strong pipeline, using Salesforce daily, to ensure new business development is continual throughout the year to achieve personal revenue goals.

Qualifications:

College experience preferred.

Ability to multi-task and adapt to a fast-paced environment in a rapidly changing industry.

Exceptional written and oral communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Applications.

Experience with SalesForce and/or project management software a plus.

Google Analytics experience a plus.

WideOrbit experience a plus

Prior sales experience is preferred but not required.

Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a safe driving record acceptable to the company and reliable transportation for sales calls.

How to Apply:

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

Ad

Call or Email Allan Mower, Local Sales Manager: 540-525-2089 | amower@wsls.com

Business Address: 821 5th Street NE, Roanoke, VA 24016

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.