📖INSIDER: Storytime! | Join the WSLS 10 team as we read four classic holiday stories

Hey there Insider,

This time of year is chock full of family traditions, from cookies to carols, shared with loved ones near and far. This season, our WSLS 10 family wanted to share something special with all of you to ring in the holidays.

So, if you’re a parent, guardian or teacher in need of some holiday cheer to share with your little ones, or if you just want to invite your favorite WSLS 10 personalities into your home this season, we have the perfect present for you.

Below, you’ll find different members of our team — both on-air and off — reading four different classic holiday stories:

Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus

A Visit from St. Nicholas

The Gift of the Magi

Toyland