WSLS-10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking an enthusiastic Multimedia Sales Assistant. The ideal candidate will assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for television, digital and new business. Qualified candidates must be able to multi-task and get a significant workload done accurately and efficiently.

Responsibilities:

May lend support in pulling avail information for Account Executives

May lend support in creating multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions, and traffic issues

Coordinating special projects as related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

Working makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

Inputting television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in advertising or digital support preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point, Excel, and Outlook a must

Good organizational and time management skills a must

Knowledge of digital technologies a plus

Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings

Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations