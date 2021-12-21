WSLS-10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking an enthusiastic Multimedia Sales Assistant. The ideal candidate will assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for television, digital and new business. Qualified candidates must be able to multi-task and get a significant workload done accurately and efficiently.
Responsibilities:
- Inputting television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit
- Working makegoods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit
- Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections
- Submitting production requests as needed.
- Coordinating special projects as related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)
- Conducting post buy analysis as needed.
- Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions, and traffic issues
- May lend support in creating multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts
- May lend support in pulling avail information for Account Executives
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred
- 1-2 years of related work experience in advertising or digital support preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience
- Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred
- Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred
- Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point, Excel, and Outlook a must
- Good organizational and time management skills a must
- Knowledge of digital technologies a plus
- Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings
- Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities
- Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations
- Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner
To apply, email your resume and completed application to Allan Mower, amower@wsls.com
Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.
No phone calls, please.
As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment / education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA. Law.
WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.