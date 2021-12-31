WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking an Editor/Videographer to join our award-winning news team. You’ll live in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia - only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. And you’ll work in our state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

The position is responsible for ingesting and editing raw video from a variety of sources for our newscasts. This position will also do some limited videography, once trained.

Responsibilities:

Edit news broadcasts and cut-in’s (packages, voice-overs, sots & teases) for newscasts.

Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts while adhering to strict deadlines.

Coordinate live remotes via ENG & LiveU/TVU for newscasts.

Work closely as a team player in a competitive environment with producers, reporters, videographers, assignment desk.

Qualifications:

Multi-talented individual with 1-year experience preferred as an editor. Possible consideration for entry-level with college editing experience.

Edit quickly and accurately on non-linear edit systems. We edit with Grass Valley (EDIUS) system.

Juggle numerous projects at once in a fast-paced environment with persistent deadlines and changing priorities.

Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

Positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity, and composure – especially under pressure.

Valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

To apply: Please send links of your work, resume, references and completed application: Jeff Perzan, Operations Manager jperzan@wsls.com.

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

Ad

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment / education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA. Law.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.