Lifestyle Show Host/Producer

The company: WSLS 10 is the NBC affiliate and a Graham Media Group station with strong ratings and deep community ties. We are passionate about serving our local communities and causes from our new, state-of-the-art media complex in Roanoke, Virginia.

The role: You will be Host/Producer of our daily, live half-hour lifestyle show. Duties include hosting on-air, producing segments, building rundowns, writing copy, assist guest bookings and editing video. You will serve as a WSLS 10 representative at community events and help grow our audience.

DEPARTMENT: Creative Services

REPORTS TO: Creative Services Director

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:

Generate fresh ideas and meet with production staff and coworkers to develop program segments.

Appears on a live, daily lifestyle show (scripted and unscripted segments) conducting live or taped interviews/segments.

Works with Daytime Blue Ridge/Creative Services staff, Directors, Production, News and Sales.

Makes decisive and accurate judgments for stories/segments.

Prepares program content with team and produces content as needed.

Interviews guests in studio and on location.

Works with WSLS Sales Department to secure and deliver quality/entertaining segments which are sponsored by our sales clients.

Describes or demonstrates products that are featured on the show.

Writes, edits and posts copy for on-air, web site, social media, and promotional use.

Discusses various topics with guests, viewers, sales department.

Helps Daytime Blueridge/Creative Services staff, Sales, News and Production in developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including special segments, sales initiatives, fun and entertaining segment ideas, fresh/compelling content.

Represents the station at events throughout the year.

Familiarity with ENPSs a plus.

REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent organizational and leadership skills.

Previous on-air experience preferred.

Minimum 1-2 years’ experience in shooting, and/or writing, editing material for broadcast.

Ability to work under very tight deadlines and face intense pressure to incorporate fresh elements into a daily talk show.

Effective internal and external communication skills.

Expert in current and emerging social media platforms.

Understand our presence in the community and the core values associated with our brand.

To apply please submit your resume & completed application to:

Burt Spangler, WSLS 10 Creative Services Director: bspangler@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.