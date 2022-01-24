WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group-owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia, is seeking a Weekend Meteorologist to join our award-winning news team. Our state-of-the-art broadcast facility allows us to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms. And best of all, we’re located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia --- only a short drive to major metropolitan areas.

Responsibilities:

The Blue Ridge Mountains area of Virginia produce some of the most challenging, dynamic, and unpredictable weather in the country.

Ideal candidates will be responsible for all content of our weekend evening weathercasts both on-air and online.

Your duties will include prompt action to severe weather outbreaks. You must be able to produce a forecast that connects with viewers in a clear and concise manner.

You will also engage our viewers on social media.

Our team also works together to produce graphics, maps, and contribute to digital content.

You must also excel in reporting live from the field and storytelling.

You will also be responsible for making public appearances on behalf of the television station.

Qualifications:

AMS/NWA Seals preferred.

Knowledge of Weather Company/MAX equipment preferred

One to two years of successful on-air experience in a television news environment

Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high-pressure deadline-driven environment

College degree in Meteorology preferred

To apply please send links of your work, resume, references and a completed application to:

Margaret Ashburn, WSLS 10 News Director: mashburn@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.