WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group-owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a dynamic and results-oriented television anchor to join our award-winning news team. Our state-of-the-art broadcast facility allows us to create new content opportunities for audiences across a broad range of digital platforms. And best of all, we’re located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia --- only a short drive to major metropolitan areas.

Responsibilities:

We are looking for a weekday morning anchor with excellent news judgement, who will engage viewers on-air, online and through social media. Candidates should have strong live anchoring and reporting skills, and the ability to react to breaking news situations quickly – on the anchor desk and in the field. You must be a strong writer and a creative storyteller. You will be expected to report exclusive special assignment stories for key newscasts as needed. We are looking for an anchor who can form connections in the community and leverage those sources for coverage of important stories. This anchor will take on a leadership role in the newsroom, working closely with producers and reporters and serve as a mentor.

Qualifications:

At least 3 years of successful anchoring & reporting in a television newsroom

Ability to work well in a fast-paced, high pressure, deadline-driven environment

College degree in Journalism/Communication preferred

To apply, please send links of your work, resume, references and completed application to:

Margaret Ashburn, News Director: mashburn@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

