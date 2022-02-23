WSLS 10, a Graham Media Group-owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, Virginia is seeking a full-time Human Resource Administrator/Receptionist to join our team. This position will combine HR Administrative duties and receptionist with light clerical duties for the Business office.

The successful candidate will cultivate a culture of engagement in a diverse and collaborative work environment.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Facilitates HR-related training (including new hire orientation)

Perform payroll responsibilities for the station

Partners with employees and management to communicate various Human Resources policies, procedures, laws, standards, and government regulations

Responsible for Benefits Administration to include Employee health & welfare/ insurance programs, HCSA / DCSA, open enrollment, retirement / pension program, 401K program, FMLA, Workman’s Comp

Maintains Human Resource Information System records and compiles reports from database

Posts open positions and updates Broadcast1Source for EEO reporting

Performs other related duties as assigned including special projects

Knows, understands, and demonstrates the company values and practices on a consistent basis

Receive visitors to the facility and answer and forward incoming phone calls

Receives, sorts, and distributes daily mail, including emailing AP invoices received via mail

Updates issues report for FCC Public file

Manages in-house channel information

Order supplies for station

Update and manage conference room calendars

Remote Desktop captures (deposit)

Qualifications:

College degree or equivalent work experience preferred

3-5 years’ progressive Human Resources generalist experience, preferred

Broadcasting experience, preferred

Understanding of HR Best Practices and current regulations

Advanced technical skills (Microsoft Office Suite); familiarity with Workday software, preferred

Excellent communication skills (written and oral); solid presentation skills

Strong organizational, analytical and time management skills a must; ability to multi-task

Strong ability to work efficiently and meet deadlines

Sound judgment, attention to detail, thorough follow-up skills and absolute discretion required

Customer-focused attitude with a high level of professionalism

Confident self-starter who can work independently in a fast-paced environment, comfortable with ambiguity and very adaptable.

To apply, email your resume and completed application to Suzanne Chappell, Business Manager, schappell@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.