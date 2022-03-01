If you have a passion for storytelling; If you know how to tell passionate stories in the digital world; If you enjoy collaborating with teams across departments; and if you thrive while interacting with people from all walks of life - this is the opportunity for you! WSLS Creative Services is looking for a dynamic photographer/producer/editor to join our team. The right person for this job thrives in news and digital storytelling. From your work as a producer, to in the field, to the final edit, we’re looking for someone who has an eye for memorable moments, an ear for compelling sound, a passion for embracing all things digital, and has exceptional editing skills to pull it all together. This person also has a great attitude and enjoys being part of a team to produce high-quality content for all our platforms.

Job Description

As our digital storyteller, you will work with Creative Services, in partnership with News and Sales. You will produce compelling content for our digital initiatives including, but not limited to our Insider and Solutionaries priorities. In other words, you will be a special projects producer moving seamlessly between short and long-form content tackling digital, news, sales, social and station assignments.

Please share your rocking reel and apply now!

Responsibilities:

Produce, shoot and edit content in a style that is professional, cutting-edge, and reflects contemporary storytelling standards and production techniques.

Ability to move comfortably and efficiently between independent and team projects, and across all departments.

Work closely with the Creative Services Director, News Director, Digital Director and Sales to create compelling content.

Meet tight deadlines that sometimes shift on a dime.

Maintain Station equipment; keeping gear clean, in good repair and stored properly.

Keep informed of contemporary journalism, digital, social, and sales video production standards and practices.

Understand computer/IT workflows, file transfers and must be able to troubleshoot technical challenges.

Excellent verbal, written and listening skills are required.

Work with the sales team and clients to produce highly-stylized paid and non-paid content.

Complete other tasks as assigned.

Qualifications:

2-3 years of successful shooting and editing experience in a local television news environment preferred.

Non-linear editing, lighting, and production skills required.

Experienced in the Adobe Suite, Edius, and ENPS.

Excellent videography skills.

Juggle numerous projects at once with persistent deadlines.

Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

Positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity, and composure – especially under pressure.

College degree in broadcast journalism, communication, or other related areas is preferred.

Ability to lift in excess of 30 pounds on a regular basis.

Valid driver’s license

To apply please submit your resume & completed application to:

Burt Spangler, WSLS 10 Creative Services Director: bspangler@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No phone calls, please.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.