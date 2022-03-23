WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking an experienced and strong digital leader to join our newsroom. The Digital Content Manager is central to our news operations as this person is responsible for the content published across our wide variety of digital platforms.
Responsibilities:
- Manage daily digital editorial decisions and content creation with a focus on accuracy, audience engagement, employee training, and helping each member of the 10 News team grow in their respective roles
- Develop, oversee and execute the station’s digital vision to expand WSLS Insider membership program and the creation of enterprise digital content
- Work alongside the entire newsroom to stay on top of breaking news and publish updates on the website in a timely manner
- This is also a content-producing role. You’ll be expected to write articles, push alerts, and social posts, as well as manage livestreams and ensure content is being generated on all digital platforms including apps, social accounts, and OTT apps
- Develop and execute strategic plans for reoccurring large-scale special digital projects (examples include election and high school football coverage)
- Use innovative formats and tools to best tell stories for today’s digital consumer, and who will help discover ways our daily news product can benefit the WSLS Insider program and grow newsletter subscriptions
- Work with reporters on their digital storytelling formats and train on and encourage use of digital tools
- Keep an eye on interesting stories in the market, ensuring we are creating a balanced news report of breaking news, weather, sports and lifestyle
- Collaborate across departments, including sales and marketing, on a variety of projects
- Communicate initiatives and strategy to both station and corporate management
Qualifications:
- A leader able to oversee direct reports as well as work with other news employees to develop highly-engaging content across our variety of platforms
- A deep understanding of metrics for digital, social environments, and SEO best practices
- Work on multiple tasks simultaneously in a fast-paced newsroom environment
- Proficient with digital tools, including, but not limited to Adobe Photoshop, Social News Desk and CMS (Arc Publishing)
- Sound editorial judgment & creativity
- Strong AP-style writing and proofreading skills
- Good communication skills, spelling, grammar, and editing are a must as well as the ability to work under pressure and on deadline
- Must be flexible with regard to schedule. At times, night, weekend, and holiday shifts will be required
- At least three years of newsroom experience with a focus on digital content
- College degree in Journalism/Communications preferred
To apply please send links of your work, resume, references and a completed application to:
Margaret Ashburn, WSLS 10 News Director: mashburn@wsls.com
Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.
No phone calls, please.
As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.