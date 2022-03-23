WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking an experienced and strong digital leader to join our newsroom. The Digital Content Manager is central to our news operations as this person is responsible for the content published across our wide variety of digital platforms.

Responsibilities:

Manage daily digital editorial decisions and content creation with a focus on accuracy, audience engagement, employee training, and helping each member of the 10 News team grow in their respective roles

Develop, oversee and execute the station’s digital vision to expand WSLS Insider membership program and the creation of enterprise digital content

Work alongside the entire newsroom to stay on top of breaking news and publish updates on the website in a timely manner

This is also a content-producing role. You’ll be expected to write articles, push alerts, and social posts, as well as manage livestreams and ensure content is being generated on all digital platforms including apps, social accounts, and OTT apps

Develop and execute strategic plans for reoccurring large-scale special digital projects (examples include election and high school football coverage)

Use innovative formats and tools to best tell stories for today’s digital consumer, and who will help discover ways our daily news product can benefit the WSLS Insider program and grow newsletter subscriptions

Work with reporters on their digital storytelling formats and train on and encourage use of digital tools

Keep an eye on interesting stories in the market, ensuring we are creating a balanced news report of breaking news, weather, sports and lifestyle

Collaborate across departments, including sales and marketing, on a variety of projects