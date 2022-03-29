WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking an Videographer/Editor to join our award-winning News team. You’ll live in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia - only a short drive to major metropolitan areas as well as beaches. And you’ll work in our state-of-the-art broadcast facility.

The Videographer/Editor is responsible for ingesting and editing raw video from a variety of sources for our newscasts. You will also be responsible for gathering video for broadcast and web by shooting and editing video for general assignments in a compelling and brand-focused way to attract the largest audience available to the station’s newscasts.

Responsibilities:

Edit newscasts and video quickly and accurately on non-linear edit systems. We edit with Grass Valley (Edius) system.

Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts while adhering to strict deadlines.

Coordinate live remotes via ENG & LiveU for newscasts.

Work closely as a team player in a competitive environment with producers, reporters, videographers, assignment desk.

Qualifications:

Multi-talented individual with 1-year experience preferred as an editor. Possible consideration for entry-level with college editing experience.

Juggle numerous projects at once in a fast-paced environment with persistent deadlines and changing priorities.

Ability to work flexible hours when needed.

Positive attitude that includes discretion, maturity, and composure – especially under pressure.

Valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

To apply, please send links of your work, resume, references, and completed application to:

Jeff Perzan, Operations Manager: jperzan@wsls.com

No phone calls, please.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package to successful candidates.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment / education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA. Law.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.