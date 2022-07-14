WSLS-TV, the NBC affiliate station in Roanoke owned by Graham Media Group is looking for a full time Technician.

Responsibilities:

Our Technicians are responsible for the maintenance and placement of robotic studio cameras, running teleprompter, lights, and light board. They set up and strike sets and props as needed, assist in their assembly and construction. Assist Directors, Producers and Master Control in preparation of newscasts, commercials, and promotions. Learn Ignite directing system to direct taped and live content.

NOTE: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Qualifications:

· Experience in TV production required, including studio camera and teleprompting operation, floor directing and lighting

· Experience in commercial or news field production, editing or character generator preferred

· Degree in Communications or related field a plus

Ad

This is a full-time position that will require work during early morning hours, evening hours, weekends, and holidays as part of a regular schedule.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license.

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

To apply: Please submit your resume and/or cover letter to:

Amit Patel, Production Manager apatel@wsls.com

No Phone Calls Please

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Ad

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment / education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under VA. Law.

WSLS 10 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS 10 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.