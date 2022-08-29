WSLS 10, the Graham Media Group, Inc. owned / NBC-affiliated station in Roanoke, VA is seeking an organized, dynamic, enthusiastic and results-oriented Managing Editor to join our News Team. This is an excellent opportunity for a newscast producer or on-air talent to break into management.

The ideal candidate will oversee the assignment desk and work closely with management, anchors, reporters, photographers, and producers on day-to-day and special project coverage. They will manage information flow, lead the editorial process, and ensure plans are executed on all platforms.

Responsibilities:

Oversee daily assignments, keeping track of and assisting field crews with developing stories.

Respond quickly and handle the dispatching of crews in breaking news situations.

Work closely with Assistant News Director on coverage planning for significant events.

Input and maintain assignment files, contacts, etc.

Review reporter scripts, when needed.

Execute strategic planning across all platforms.

Oversee on-air talent scheduling.

Other responsibilities as assigned.

Qualifications:

At least 3 years experience in a newsroom environment.

Strong news judgement, organizational, communication, and writing skills.

Experience pulling court documents, warrants, mugshots, and other public records.

Must work well in a fast-paced environment and manage deadlines.

Ability to work flexible shifts.

Must work well in a team environment.

College degree in Journalism or related field preferred.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license.

To apply:

Please submit your cover letter resume and completed application to:

Margaret Ashburn, News Director

mashburn@wsls.com

Click HERE to download and complete the employment application.

No Phone Calls Please

WSLS is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WSLS will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.