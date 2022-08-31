Vice President/General Manager - KSAT

Graham Media Group (“GMG”) is currently seeking a Vice President & General Manager (“GM”) for its KSAT/San Antonio media hub. The VP/GM will report to the President/CEO and is responsible for the entire KSAT12 media hub, which includes the ABC affiliate in San Antonio, as well as the digital subchannels and all related websites (KSAT.com), Streaming offerings and applications. This dominant, powerhouse station is located in the 31st largest U.S. Market, delivering more news and information than any other station in town. The station operates San Antonio’s leading Local News-related web and mobile sites and it’s fast-paced lifestyle program, “SA Live” is number one in the market. The successful candidate must be a dynamic leader of people with a strong work ethic and the highest standards of integrity. Candidate must also have demonstrated leadership ability to grow both broadcast and digital viewership and customer base while generating bottom line results.

Ad

Qualifications

Areas of Focus:

News and Programming - Excellent understanding and success working with a diverse news staff. Experience developing strong, successful newscasts, from a viewer/user and cost standpoint. Knowledge and ability to negotiate anchor/talent contracts and syndicated programming contracts. Lead contact with ABC for affiliate relations.

Television and Digital Media Sales - Ability to lead the station’s sales management team, including but not limited to a thorough understanding of Nielsen and Comscore ratings, Sales inventory management and pricing, marketing, working with the National Rep firm and overall client relations.

Engineering/IT - Experience with capital budgets, long-term capital forecasts and overall station facility needs. Overall understanding of physical plant issues, news gathering equipment and general industry trends.

Creative Services – Experience in branding, marketing and social media strategy for the station and its execution on all platforms. Overall understanding of promotional plans and campaigns for local/network programming in addition to production and outside media budgets.

Ad

Business - Experience in developing, reviewing, and understanding the station monthly operating results, Operating Budgets and Forecasts (Monthly and 3-year projections). Ability to present the station budget and related financial information to GMG Corporate in an organized and thorough manner.

Station Personnel - Proven leadership and interpersonal skills required with demonstrated experience as an empathetic, forward-looking individual. Excellent written and oral communication skills required.

Community - Ability to work closely with a vibrant and diverse local community and special interest groups to understand how the station can best serve their needs. Community outreach experience is essential.

Innovation - Develop strategic plans and operational plans for the station’s growth in multi- platform content delivery and revenue generation that is in alignment with the local brand. Encourage innovation across all levels of the organization

Ad

College degree in related field strongly preferred.

Prior General Manager experience preferred.

Overall - must have an unwavering passion for local television and digital media.

Compensation and Benefits

Competitive salary based on experience; bonus opportunity as well as Long Term Incentive plan; comprehensive benefits.

Location: San Antonio, TX

To apply, please send resume to: Careers@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.