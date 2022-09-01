Manager, Ad Operations

Description

The Ad Operations team is responsible for fulfilling all digital advertising campaigns for Graham Media stations. The Manager of Ad Operations manages a team of Digital Campaign Specialists (DCS). The DCSs book O&O and extension orders, monitor performance and delivery and make optimization recommendations. This Manager will have their own campaigns as well to effectively qualify processes, platforms and best practices. They coordinate with the station marketing teams to make sure we’re doing an effective job promoting our own company. They pull reports for the Direct of Operations as needed.

Responsibilities

Serve as a manager who delivers success through empowerment and accountability by modeling, coaching and caring; build and grow healthy teams through talent management, diversity and inclusion.

Make recommendations for improvement in workflow, platforms & structure

Create special ad units when necessary for special events/streams

Represent Ad Operations for relevant team product updates or dev projects

Troubleshoot ad serving issues and relevant help desk tickets

Working manager overseeing team of Digital Campaign Specialists

Experience

5+ years managing digital marketing campaigns

Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in related field such as marketing, media, business, etc., or related work experience

Familiarity with ad marketing platforms such as Google Ad Manager, Facebook Business Manager, Springserve, etc.

Advanced knowledge of operations, processes and tools; understanding of change management, knowledge management and project management concepts.

Experience contributing to business strategy, reorganizing and restructuring operations, merging business operations, and leading partner outsourced initiatives.

Ability to collect, organize, and display relevant data in spreadsheet and professional presentation formats

Follow-through and problem-solving skills necessary to collect information from internal teams, managers and third parties

Collaborative skills and an ability to influence cross-functional teams to deliver successful business outcomes for the line of business

Relationship building skills, teamwork, and experience working with contracts, contractors, and supplier representatives

Ability to clearly communicate high level strategy and details effectively across disciplines, locations, and organizations, including to senior leadership.

Proven team leadership, interpersonal skills, and ability to get things done.